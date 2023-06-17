- Add new enemy 'SAM Site'. Fires volley of missiles.
- Vary up missions to replace some bullet turret areas with SAM Site enemies, starting with desert missions.
- Added ability to cancel the crane pickup/dropoff sequence while approaching an object by pressing the pickup/dropoff interaction button again.
- Standardized crane pickup and dropoff interaction radius across objects.
- New prop assets in missions have been included: red barn, ghetto building, Misty's statue, toxic volcano, cacti, and windmill.
- Slight increase 5->6 for life bonus from enemy feast orbs.
- Bug Fix: Fix crash related to destroyer on ocean levels.
- Bug Fix: After loading savepoint, certain dead enemy units were coming back to life with one life.
- Bug Fix: After loading savepoint, hackable/capturable objects that had been completed had wrong animation.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 17 June 2023
Update Notes for 2023/06/17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
