 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 17 June 2023

Update Notes for 2023/06/17

Share · View all patches · Build 11496692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add new enemy 'SAM Site'. Fires volley of missiles.
  • Vary up missions to replace some bullet turret areas with SAM Site enemies, starting with desert missions.
  • Added ability to cancel the crane pickup/dropoff sequence while approaching an object by pressing the pickup/dropoff interaction button again.
  • Standardized crane pickup and dropoff interaction radius across objects.
  • New prop assets in missions have been included: red barn, ghetto building, Misty's statue, toxic volcano, cacti, and windmill.
  • Slight increase 5->6 for life bonus from enemy feast orbs.
  • Bug Fix: Fix crash related to destroyer on ocean levels.
  • Bug Fix: After loading savepoint, certain dead enemy units were coming back to life with one life.
  • Bug Fix: After loading savepoint, hackable/capturable objects that had been completed had wrong animation.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1646161 Depot 1646161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link