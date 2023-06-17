Update Notes - 18th of June 2023

[Game]
- Teammates names no longer disappear in smoke
- Command Menu chat now only displays 5 lines
- Fixed player were still use the scroll wheel to select weapons in the end-of-match screens
- Fixed player in Gun Game that does the final stab, will no longer keep seeing the stabbing animation
- Fixed players in MVP screen hold opposing team flags
- Fixed wrong display of bot difficulty
- Fixed missing strings for voting menu
[Server]
- Fixed server crash when knifing explosive barrels
[Client]
-Fixed one more case of invalid weapons selected error
[Engine]
- Disabled creation of unused helper textures for sfm character shader
[Weapons]
New AK series and explanation
AK-47
- Assault rifle
- Soviet made number 1 assault rifle in the world
Type 56-1
- Assault rifle
- A Chinese made AK-47, now with folded stock
- Compared to AK-47 more accurate in hipfire & less accurate in ironsight
AKM
- Assault rifle
- Improved version of the AK-47
PM md. 63
- Assault rifle
- Romanian made AKM with foregrip
- same as AKM (the forgrip is just a preference)
RPK
- Light-machine gun
- Soviet made, a converted AKM with a long barrel
- Now with drum 75 round drum mag
- Heavier compared to the TUL-1
TUL-1
- light-machine gun
- a Vietnamese made RPK, a converted Type 56 with a longer barrel
- Comes with a 40 round magazine
Changed files in this update