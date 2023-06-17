 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 17 June 2023

Update Notes - 18th of June 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11496683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Teammates names no longer disappear in smoke
  • Command Menu chat now only displays 5 lines
  • Fixed player were still use the scroll wheel to select weapons in the end-of-match screens
  • Fixed player in Gun Game that does the final stab, will no longer keep seeing the stabbing animation
  • Fixed players in MVP screen hold opposing team flags
  • Fixed wrong display of bot difficulty
  • Fixed missing strings for voting menu

[Server]

  • Fixed server crash when knifing explosive barrels

[Client]

-Fixed one more case of invalid weapons selected error

[Engine]

  • Disabled creation of unused helper textures for sfm character shader

[Weapons]

New AK series and explanation

AK-47

  • Assault rifle
  • Soviet made number 1 assault rifle in the world

Type 56-1

  • Assault rifle
  • A Chinese made AK-47, now with folded stock
  • Compared to AK-47 more accurate in hipfire & less accurate in ironsight

AKM

  • Assault rifle
  • Improved version of the AK-47

PM md. 63

  • Assault rifle
  • Romanian made AKM with foregrip
  • same as AKM (the forgrip is just a preference)

RPK

  • Light-machine gun
  • Soviet made, a converted AKM with a long barrel
  • Now with drum 75 round drum mag
  • Heavier compared to the TUL-1

TUL-1

  • light-machine gun
  • a Vietnamese made RPK, a converted Type 56 with a longer barrel
  • Comes with a 40 round magazine

Changed files in this update

Military Conflict: Vietnam Depot Linux Depot 1012113
