Attempt #2 to solve issue w/ dismissing timed out games
Fixes hidden menu button on some devices (mostly iPhones)
Fixes for cases where Buy button didn't work on Android
Hopefully fixed onscreen log not drawing correctly sometimes
Other fixes and improvements
Dominion update for 17 June 2023
Build 2536
Attempt #2 to solve issue w/ dismissing timed out games
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update