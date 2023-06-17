Share · View all patches · Build 11496660 · Last edited 17 June 2023 – 17:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Update 0.2.0

Thanks for your support, 0.2.0 update contains so many changes that it looks like a new game! This update is based on gameplay and intelligence of NPCs. Here are the most important changes:

Units and NPC

Fixed a bug that caused NPC and Units to not place buildings correctly.

Fixed a bug that caused NPC and Units not to find a route or path to buildings and resources.

Fixed a bug where Units couldn't attack the galaxy gate.

NPC Difficulty has been increased slightly.

Attack and range of units and drones have been slightly increased

NPC attack has been increased slightly.

The generation of enemies is random.

Buildings

The attack and range of the turrets has been increased.

The allowed number of turrets has been increased from 7 to 10.

Now it is more precise to click on a building.

The name of the building is displayed above the health bar when you hover or click on it.

Adjusted all building colliders for accurate placement and recognition of units and NPC

Resources

The name of the resource is displayed above the health bar when you hover or click on it.

Maps

All maps have been redesigned, the size has been slightly reduced.

Resource Generation is now Procedural and random.

The Decoration and position of the planets is Procedural and random.

The Starting position of each Faction is Random.

Fog of War on Minimap

Added the fog of war to hide the minimap now you must explore to unlock it.

Interfaces

The main menu has been changed, the buttons without function have been removed, a cleaner menu.

Added buttons with the number of units and buildings separately.

The number of drones that are collecting a resource is displayed.

Added buttons for created unit groups.

Some windows have been redesigned.

Multiplayer

Maps have been redesigned.

Faction NPC is playable.

Walkthrough

The initial amount of resources and enemies has been increased and all previous changes have been applied.

Thanks for your support, we are taking note of all the suggestions, the next update will focus on a complete change of the interfaces and sounds of the game.