Fixed a bug where saving at a checkpoint screwed up chute spawn locations
Fixed a bug where chutes would sometimes crash the game
Fixed a bug where timed spike traps would sometimes crash the game
Transmogrify update for 17 June 2023
Game Update: Hotfix 1.7.0-hotfix2
Fixed a bug where saving at a checkpoint screwed up chute spawn locations
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update