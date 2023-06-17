 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Transmogrify update for 17 June 2023

Game Update: Hotfix 1.7.0-hotfix2

Share · View all patches · Build 11496651 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where saving at a checkpoint screwed up chute spawn locations
Fixed a bug where chutes would sometimes crash the game
Fixed a bug where timed spike traps would sometimes crash the game

Changed files in this update

Transmogrify Beta Depot 740311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 740314 Depot 740314
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link