6.17 Update: (More Evolution Slots, Optimized Climbing Mechanism)

Oblivion Override has been released for 3 days! Thank you all for your support!

It's finally the weekend when you should be able to enjoy the game more than usual; Our team is still working hard to collect your feedback and optimize the game. We take Early Access very seriously. Instead of simply launching the game, we genuinely hope to grow together with the player community – which, I believe, is also the original significance of Early Access;

We have another game update today primarily adjust the following content:

Increased the initial upper limit of DNA slots in the evolution system from 10 to 12, and the talent [DNA modification] in the Transformation e-chair has been upgraded to level 3

PS: That is to say, 3 more evolution slots have been available. We hope that this can further increase the [upper limit of character abilities]. For Oblivion Override, we are not stingy to see that the strength of the player character becomes too strong and affects the game balance. On the contrary, we will be very happy to find you discover more gameplay that we can't imagine;

*This adjustment will not affect the progress of the ongoing Speedrun event. we’ve discussed this with the participating runners, and their feedback is that this adjustment will not affect the speedrun activity at the difficulty level of Alert Zero.

Optimized the platform climbing mechanism; Now the player character will not trigger climbing when he is falling in the air, avoiding the situation where the character suddenly climbed because his body had passed the platform at the end of the aerial attack.

Optimized enemies’ attack AI to avoid the situation where enemies entered the attack status in advance when seeing the player character.

Fixed the problem that the character might get stuck in the wall when Violet Dagger released the skill [Ambush].

If you encounter any in-game problems, join our official Discord and our admins will help address the issues!