Flamebreak update for 18 June 2023

Flamebreak 1.5.8 keyboard fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11496609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Core input libraries have been updated.

    • This will require you to update all your keyboard, mouse and controller settings.

  • Updated to the latest version of Java

