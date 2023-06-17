- Fixed a bug where connected players with high ping couldn't hear Facelings.
- Fixed a bug where certain items wouldn't render correctly with FOVs other than 90.
- Updated the level 10 field layout.
- Fixed a bug where players could swim really fast by sprinting right before entering water.
- Fixed a visual bug where Level 3999 exterior posters were slightly inside the beams.
- Fixed a bug where the cave level wouldn't unlock in the hub with old save files.
- Fixed an issue where players would lose sanity with a diving helmet on.
- Fixed a bug in the manilla room where players sometimes wouldn't continue to the next level.
- Added a lighthouse to Level 7 that helps guide players where to go.
- Fixed a bug where VR players couldn't enter the code to access a locker.
- Fixed an issue where moths would chase players if they dropped off a rock in the Cave System.
- Nerfed The End by stopping picking up tapes from playing a sound alerting the Scratcher.
- Slightly buffed Facelings
- Fixed an issue where players couldn't close a door if it was locked.
Escape the Backrooms update for 17 June 2023
Hotfix #15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1943951 Depot 1943951
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update