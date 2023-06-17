 Skip to content

Tilebreaker update for 17 June 2023

Steam Achievements fixed!

Build 11496570

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm really sorry that I missed this error, but it's fixed now!

Steam achievements are already working, if you start the game in the level selection menu it will check which ones you should have and activate them.

Thank you very much for playing!

