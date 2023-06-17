 Skip to content

Mines and Magic update for 17 June 2023

June patch

Build 11496557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Fixed multiplayer game menu, "surrender" button works correctly
Added more tooltips to buttons
Graphics improvements
Bug fixes

