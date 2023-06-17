Added ability to exit to main menu so you can switch leagues without quitting game
Added ability to scroll using mouse wheel on draft and stats menus
When opening roster from league menu the game will now go to the first Human controlled team
Coaches on teams will not retire unless that have 5 years minimum experience
Fixed draft bug when simulating either draft
Fixed Coaching Changes bug that occasionally occurred when a coach retired
Minor UI bugs
FFFL: Brutal Ball Manager update for 17 June 2023
Patch 1.01: Requested QOL changes and minor bug fixes
