Wander Vyrosa Version 1.0.1 Release

Greetings Wanderers!

The past two months have been quite busy for us here at Pumpkin House Games, but we have been able to get some new changes added to Wander Vyrosa! Our main focus was fixing some glaring bugs and balance issues to make the current gameplay more enjoyable. As always, please feel free to join our Discord, visit our support page, or create a post in our Steam discussion board if you have any feedback for the team.

Happy wandering!

v1.0.1 Changelog

New Features

Added minion enemies

Added new laser drill animations for planet completion

Experimental Added basic controller support

Added basic controller support Added progress indicators for laser drill resource gathering

Bug Fixes