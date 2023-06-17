Wander Vyrosa Version 1.0.1 Release

Greetings Wanderers!
The past two months have been quite busy for us here at Pumpkin House Games, but we have been able to get some new changes added to Wander Vyrosa! Our main focus was fixing some glaring bugs and balance issues to make the current gameplay more enjoyable. As always, please feel free to join our Discord, visit our support page, or create a post in our Steam discussion board if you have any feedback for the team.
Happy wandering!
v1.0.1 Changelog
New Features
- Added minion enemies
- Added new laser drill animations for planet completion
- Experimental Added basic controller support
- Added progress indicators for laser drill resource gathering
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue with 'return to tower' prompt displaying on planets while not near the drop pod
- Fixed tower mods disappearing when being swapped/added in the mod menu
- Fixed lizard tank animation not displaying properly
- Removed lizard tank shields and buffed health
- General balance updates
