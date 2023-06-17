 Skip to content

Pixel Composer update for 17 June 2023

1.14.5 Update live on Beta branch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Raise the gradient key limit to 128.

Interface

  • Update default UI theme for visibility.
  • Improve crash window interface.
  • [Splash] New contest tab showing contests hosted on the Discord server.
  • [Graph] Add a tooltip to the atlas junction.
  • [Graph] Add graph export menu.
  • [Graph] Remove connection line thickness animation.
  • [Graph] Improve graph rendering performance.
  • [Graph] Adjust connection shift for diagonal line rendering.
  • [Inspector] Add node dropper for expression.
  • [Add node] Add floating label for sub-category.

Nodes

  • New audio export node

  • New print node

  • New WebSocket send/receive node

  • New animation controller node.

  • Gradient is now its own datatype separate from color.

  • Expression, equation nodes, and textbox evaluation now support bitwise operators (& and, | or, ^ xor, ~) and comparators (==, !=, >, <, >=, <=).

  • Power now change to use ** instead.
  • Add option to render disabled node when exporting (on by default).
  • [Audio Window] Node will now ignore 1D array input.
  • [WAV file in] Add warning when loading unsupported file format.
  • Pixel Composer only reads 8, 16 bits PCM wav with no extension.
  • [WAV file in] Add audio preview delay and gain attributes.
  • [WAV file in] Greatly improve audio load speed.
  • [Render Sprite Sheet] Add range property.
  • [Mesh warp] Move to generate into node action.
  • [Color Adjustment] Add "color" mode for color/palette adjustment.
  • [Array to Anim] Add frame sequence property and frame sequence editor.
  • [Path] Transform tool also transform path anchor.
  • [Path] Control points mirror state now stored inside the anchor itself.
  • [Path] Changes in control point editing tool behavior:
  • Click on anchor point will enable/disable control points.
  • Click and drag on each control point will move them independently.
  • [Path] Add shift, alt key functionality for path transform tools.
  • [Group Input/Output] Non-renamed node will use the name of the first connected junction.
  • [Group Input] Add trigger datatype.
  • [Transform] Add wrap render mode.
  • [Boolean] Adjust node size, add display options (hide background and label position).
  • [Logic Operator] And/Or operation now support dynamic inputs.
  • [FXAA] Add activation toggle.
  • Rename "Gradient Palette" to "Palette to Gradient".
  • Accessing junction data directly from expression now use (internalname).("inputs" or "outputs").(junction name) format.

Bugs

  • [Notification] Fix crashes when right-clicking on a notification.
  • [Collection] Fix assets disappearing after refresh.
  • [TextArea] Fix long text overflow.
  • [Preview Window] Extends zoom range for larger images.
  • [Palette/Gradient dialog] Fix open in Explorer not opening the right folder.
  • [Panel] Fix crash when entering focus mode (the ~ key)
  • [WAV file in] Fix the preview glitch when the current frame is longer than the audio length.
  • [Composite, Scatter] Fix atlas output as a 2D array instead of 1D.
  • [RGB color] Fix value stays an integer in normalized mode after toggle normalize off and on.
  • [Render Sprite Sheet] Fix the bug when using animation mode with the array.
  • [Composite] Fix constant selector does not show up.
  • [Compare] Fix bug when comparing array value.
  • [Splice Spritesheet] Fix the error when restarting animation on animation output mode.
  • [Splice Spritesheet] Fix sync animation not takes animation speed, or filter output into account.
  • [Mesh warp] Fix error when generating full mesh.
  • [Draw atlas] Fix overlapping transparent pixel and delete pixel underneath.
  • [Crop content] Improve speed.
  • [Struct] Fix surface data interpret as a number.
  • [VFX spawner] Fix error when trying to draw a non-existing surface.
  • [3D obj] Fix freeze when creating a node.
  • Fix render-disabled node group still rendering.
  • Fix error when inspecting slider array.
  • Fix loading image ends with "_strip" not automatically spliced.
  • Fix some modified projects not showing the save dialog when exiting.
  • Fix loop not updating properly.
  • Fix crash when loading .gpl palette.
  • Fix gradient loading bug.
  • Fix some nodes doesn't initialize with internalname.
  • Fix the UI element distorted when drawn at a fractional location.
  • Fix expression evaluation swap position (evaluate 5 - 3 as 3 - 5 etc.)
  • Fix crashes when creating a preview window from a hotkey.
  • Fix addon data not loading properly.

