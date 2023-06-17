1.14.5 Update live on Beta branch

- Raise the gradient key limit to 128.
Interface
- Update default UI theme for visibility.
- Improve crash window interface.
- [Splash] New contest tab showing contests hosted on the Discord server.
- [Graph] Add a tooltip to the atlas junction.
- [Graph] Add graph export menu.
- [Graph] Remove connection line thickness animation.
- [Graph] Improve graph rendering performance.
- [Graph] Adjust connection shift for diagonal line rendering.
- [Inspector] Add node dropper for expression.
- [Add node] Add floating label for sub-category.
Nodes
-
New audio export node
-
New print node
-
New WebSocket send/receive node
-
New animation controller node.
-
Gradient is now its own datatype separate from color.
-
Expression, equation nodes, and textbox evaluation now support bitwise operators (& and, | or, ^ xor, ~) and comparators (==, !=, >, <, >=, <=).
- Power now change to use ** instead.
- Add option to render disabled node when exporting (on by default).
- [Audio Window] Node will now ignore 1D array input.
- [WAV file in] Add warning when loading unsupported file format.
- Pixel Composer only reads 8, 16 bits PCM wav with no extension.
- [WAV file in] Add audio preview delay and gain attributes.
- [WAV file in] Greatly improve audio load speed.
- [Render Sprite Sheet] Add range property.
- [Mesh warp] Move to generate into node action.
- [Color Adjustment] Add "color" mode for color/palette adjustment.
- [Array to Anim] Add frame sequence property and frame sequence editor.
- [Path] Transform tool also transform path anchor.
- [Path] Control points mirror state now stored inside the anchor itself.
- [Path] Changes in control point editing tool behavior:
- Click on anchor point will enable/disable control points.
- Click and drag on each control point will move them independently.
- [Path] Add shift, alt key functionality for path transform tools.
- [Group Input/Output] Non-renamed node will use the name of the first connected junction.
- [Group Input] Add trigger datatype.
- [Transform] Add wrap render mode.
- [Boolean] Adjust node size, add display options (hide background and label position).
- [Logic Operator] And/Or operation now support dynamic inputs.
- [FXAA] Add activation toggle.
- Rename "Gradient Palette" to "Palette to Gradient".
- Accessing junction data directly from expression now use
(internalname).("inputs" or "outputs").(junction name)format.
Bugs
- [Notification] Fix crashes when right-clicking on a notification.
- [Collection] Fix assets disappearing after refresh.
- [TextArea] Fix long text overflow.
- [Preview Window] Extends zoom range for larger images.
- [Palette/Gradient dialog] Fix open in Explorer not opening the right folder.
- [Panel] Fix crash when entering focus mode (the ~ key)
- [WAV file in] Fix the preview glitch when the current frame is longer than the audio length.
- [Composite, Scatter] Fix atlas output as a 2D array instead of 1D.
- [RGB color] Fix value stays an integer in normalized mode after toggle normalize off and on.
- [Render Sprite Sheet] Fix the bug when using animation mode with the array.
- [Composite] Fix constant selector does not show up.
- [Compare] Fix bug when comparing array value.
- [Splice Spritesheet] Fix the error when restarting animation on animation output mode.
- [Splice Spritesheet] Fix sync animation not takes animation speed, or filter output into account.
- [Mesh warp] Fix error when generating full mesh.
- [Draw atlas] Fix overlapping transparent pixel and delete pixel underneath.
- [Crop content] Improve speed.
- [Struct] Fix surface data interpret as a number.
- [VFX spawner] Fix error when trying to draw a non-existing surface.
- [3D obj] Fix freeze when creating a node.
- Fix render-disabled node group still rendering.
- Fix error when inspecting slider array.
- Fix loading image ends with "_strip" not automatically spliced.
- Fix some modified projects not showing the save dialog when exiting.
- Fix loop not updating properly.
- Fix crash when loading .gpl palette.
- Fix gradient loading bug.
- Fix some nodes doesn't initialize with internalname.
- Fix the UI element distorted when drawn at a fractional location.
- Fix expression evaluation swap position (evaluate 5 - 3 as 3 - 5 etc.)
- Fix crashes when creating a preview window from a hotkey.
- Fix addon data not loading properly.
Changed depots in beta branch