 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack update for 17 June 2023

Minding the Garden 06-17

Share · View all patches · Build 11496209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes a dialog related bug that could cause Justin not to be placed in the dungeon shortly after stepping though the portal - thanks to @fragless on the Discord for reporting it 👍

Check out the Discord over at www.warmkitten.com/discord

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1131672 Depot 1131672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1131673 Depot 1131673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1131674 Depot 1131674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link