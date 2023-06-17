 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OVERWHELMED update for 17 June 2023

v1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11496198 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Minor : Fix typo on The Strategist Overheat description.
  • Minor : Fix typo on The Legend Overheat description.
  • Minor : Fix typo in Result panel.
  • Minor : Fix typo on Shuriken description skill.
  • Minor : Fix typo on Overheat Amplifier description skill.
  • Minor : Fix typo on Overheat Vital Essence description skill.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2407201 Depot 2407201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2407202 Depot 2407202
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link