- Minor : Fix typo on The Strategist Overheat description.
- Minor : Fix typo on The Legend Overheat description.
- Minor : Fix typo in Result panel.
- Minor : Fix typo on Shuriken description skill.
- Minor : Fix typo on Overheat Amplifier description skill.
- Minor : Fix typo on Overheat Vital Essence description skill.
OVERWHELMED update for 17 June 2023
v1.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
