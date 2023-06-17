Season XI, Kingdom of Akkorus

We have been continuing our journey to improve the progression of characters. Item's stats, player's stats (and hp) have all been reworked, we also introduced a couple of new stats. While the numbers will start out much lower, the progression of the game will seem familiar.

We have removed pure stat bonuses from fossils. You will still find small/large gems across the campaign, ruptures, dungeons, catacombs etc and you can still improve all of your stats as before, only now it's % based.

The proc abilities have been removed from the skill tree. There is now new magical items slots that will allow you to choose which abilities you'd like to equip. You will run into them early in the campaign.

Scrolls, books and tablets will give significantly less experience. Slaying mobs will now be the fastest way to level. This is true for both the campaign and in ruptures.

There is a new rare mob called Amadora the Explorer. It spawns in campaign and ruptures, slaying it will grant you temporary great power.

Lootbags drop rate in ruptures have been buffed.

Mobs in ruptures will now drop essence orbs. Every 10 essence orbs will allow you to open a container. This means you will have to slay mobs in ruptures in order to open containers.

All mobs in ruptures are now melee mobs. Ranged mobs will spawn in ruptures but as a single mob spawn once in X spawners. Sort of how time slimes spawn works today.

Time slimes will be more rare, and add less time. This will make it harder to stay in the same rupture forever.

Large Slimes will be significantly more rare.

New zones are still been worked on, and will not be released on launch, but throughout the first and second weeks of the season.

We believe these changes will help us set the right foundations to build a more interesting itemization system and builds system in the up coming seasons. This will also set the right tone for us to make ruptures dynamics more fun and interesting, and find a balance between slaying mobs, and running through them for containers/slimes/bosses. Please feel free to send us any meaningful feedback as you play through the new season.