Update, Version 20230617

English

############Content################

[Lost in the Sand]Dialog options in various locations to look for the professors will no longer appear after you find both of the missing professors.

[Shade Corruption]If you previously killed Officer Fletcher in Queensmouth, the nightmare attacks you because of the high shade corruption value may sometimes have his name.

[Shade Corruption]If you chose to secretly sabotage the ritual to seal the evil in Queensmouth during the mission "Sins of the Father," you will gain 5 points of shade corruption. (It does not affect players who already get through that part of the story in previous versions.)

简体中文

############Content################

【迷失于沙粒中】在你找到两个失踪的教授之后，在各地寻找教授的对话选项将不再出现。

【暗影侵蚀】如果此前你在王后镇杀了弗莱彻警官，那么在你休息时因为暗影侵蚀程度高而出现并攻击你的梦魇有时会以他的名字出现。

【暗影侵蚀】如果你在【父辈的原罪】任务的最后暗中破坏封印邪恶的仪式，你会获得5点暗影侵蚀。（不影响已经在此前版本中通过了这段剧情的玩家。）

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/baeb8885