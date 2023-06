Share · View all patches · Build 11496137 · Last edited 26 June 2023 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43353082/07d2c13c9eeae3a1065ae4957d82308b065e47b8.png[/img]

Delphi's curiosity gets the best of her once more... And this time that makes her meddle with a naughty succubus!

Without knowing, she'll become a summoner, bringing forces beyond anyone's control to this world.

Will she be able to tame this lewd creature's sexual drive? Or will it be the other way around?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2213660/