1 新手教学期间捡道具卡肉优化，遇到概率很低，朋友们可以重开，很抱歉，现在还没有很好的解决办法。
2 多人决斗宝箱无法开启，已修复
3 新月南城的搅基亲嘴士兵，经群友投诉已分手
4 【传说之塔】添加提示木板。
5 修复Boss[靴马翻山-阿消]使用摇光剑时特效丢失的bug
西部幻想 West Fantasy update for 17 June 2023
v2.0.1 Bug修复说明
Patchnotes via Steam Community
