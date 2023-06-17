Food Update

You can now cancel smelling by pressing the escape key.

Uncommon and rare edible fish, plants, and trees no longer spawn around nests. You'll need to venture further away from nests to find uncommon and rare food.

Food is now worth more growth points in a lot of cases. The rarer or larger food is now worth up to 4x as much growth per bite, this includes fish, plants, trees, and creatures. Now there is more incentive to search out rarer and more nutritious food.

Running is now the default movement speed for player creatures. If you would like your creature to instead walk while moving hold down the "Caps Lock" key.

You now switch to walking speed while in precise-movement mode. (Hold the Left Control key down to use Precise Movement mode)