Release notes for playtest 2 build 2023-06-17_1100

Fixed enemy spawner bug that was causing initial delay to be ignored. Also tweaked the initial delay on levels 5, 6, 9 and 12 to improve difficulty.
Paladin's Passage Playtest update for 17 June 2023
