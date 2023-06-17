 Skip to content

The Blood Mage update for 17 June 2023

1.1.1 Update

The Blood Mage update for 17 June 2023

1.1.1 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I gave Kordanor, who made a let's play of the jam version (which you can watch here), a key for the Steam release. He tried it and reported that the hotkeys were still in the help text which was a leftover of the gamejam release.
I put in a little bit more time and now I can finally release this update which polishes the game a little bit more.

Full Changelog

  • Removed text for unused hotkeys in the help screen in the English localization
  • Removed an unused object in one of the outside areas
  • Removed two unused objects in the game selection area (where you can decide to play the normal or the jam version after you won)
  • Removed an unused graphic
  • Changed one word in the German help text
  • Changed a sentence in the portuguese localization which too long and actually already was corrected but only in one of two instances
  • Fixed a bug which displayed text from the option menu when you leveled up if you visited the face at the wall first and leveled in the same area
  • Updated the license text
  • Very minor code improvements

Changed files in this update

