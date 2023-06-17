1.1.1 Update

I gave Kordanor, who made a let's play of the jam version (which you can watch here), a key for the Steam release. He tried it and reported that the hotkeys were still in the help text which was a leftover of the gamejam release.
I put in a little bit more time and now I can finally release this update which polishes the game a little bit more.
Full Changelog
- Removed text for unused hotkeys in the help screen in the English localization
- Removed an unused object in one of the outside areas
- Removed two unused objects in the game selection area (where you can decide to play the normal or the jam version after you won)
- Removed an unused graphic
- Changed one word in the German help text
- Changed a sentence in the portuguese localization which too long and actually already was corrected but only in one of two instances
- Fixed a bug which displayed text from the option menu when you leveled up if you visited the face at the wall first and leveled in the same area
- Updated the license text
- Very minor code improvements
Changed files in this update