Astride Patch 2023.06.17

A new patch for Astride is now available. Here are the new features and changes/fixes that have been made. More patches and updates will come soon.

You may have to restart your Steam client if the update is not immediately available.

Added features

A slight turn friction when you stop turning has been added to avoid oversteering.

Server list filter based on build version has been added.

Added striding helpers when you are riding toward a jump.

You can now move the horse using the arrow keys.

Fixes and adjustments

Reverted the quality settings to Unity's default and bumped the shadow range on high-quality settings from 50 to 130. It will look a little weird right now but we are working on it.

Moved the jumping spot ahead a little bit. You can no longer jump “into” the jump and still make it.

Moved the back and the apply button in the options menu so that you do not get stuck on weird resolutions.

Getting names of someone else who has previously disconnected.

Window Mode not saving in the options menu has been fixed.

Fixed crash when AnimationPlayer tries to read from an entity that does not exist.

The camera in the horse creator no longer resets.

The collider behind the riding arena has been removed.

Some regions not being able to parse float values in the animation data because of a comma issue (CultureInfo.InvariantCulture) has been fixed.

Known issues