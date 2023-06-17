 Skip to content

Wordsearch Attack update for 17 June 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11496070 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a continue option to the main menu. Reloads the last game you were playing that you haven't finished.
  • Added more information about the control modes to the help page.

