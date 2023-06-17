Patch Notes 06/16/23

News:

• Added two new shields for members of the “Dark Legion”: the “Legion Fortress Shield” (Def. 10/13) and the “Dark Legion Shield” (Def. 15/17).

These shields can be obtained through "Tiberius <Legion Equipment", which is located at coordinates 52-56 of the "Harassed Inn" (170). For the first they will have to deliver 300 iron ingots; silver and gold while for the second he will request 5 "Red Badge".

We also added the "Boca Juniors" shield for patreons that can be obtained for 200 credits at the NPC Merchant of the Inn.

Changes:

• Cut the travel time of the /home command in half.

The transfer occurs in 105 seconds (1 minute and 45 seconds) instead of the usual 210 (3 minutes and 30 seconds).

• Reduced the minimum level required to complete the “Brute Force” and “Swiftness in the Woods” quests. The first requires them to be level 14 instead of level 20, while the second requires them to be level 8 instead of 18.

• The following armors can only be equipped by female characters: “Plain Breastplate”; "Red Composite Shell"; "Brown Mantle Mail"; "Mesh Coat to Measure"; "Light Chainmail"; "One-piece Chainmail"; "Travel Chain Mail"; "Crusade Armor"; “Reddish Elven Sirica” and “Combined Tunic (E/G)”.

• Added the male version of the following armors: “Green Mantle Rings”; "Long Chainmail" and "Composite Armor".

• Replaced the sound played when using the “Sewing Box” so that it resembles that of scissors cutting through fabric.

• Removed the "Bottle with a Message" from the list of items that can be obtained by fishing.

• The “Empty Bottle” can be recharged at both the “Arghal Gate” (156) and “Arkheim City” (196) fountains.

• Removed “Grey the Collector” from “Harassed Inn (170); to “Kandal” from the “Banderbill Suburbs” (58) and to “Malvur” from the “Puerto de Pescadores” (254).

Bug fixes:

• The command /home transports you to the destination city, regardless of where it is located.

• The “Catacombs Lvl2” door graphic shows whether the door is open or closed.

• The floating bar that indicates the status of the members of the "Group" no longer shows the information of our character.

• When delivering the mission “The Legendary” both the “Infernal Amulet” and the “Gorgona Amulet” are removed from the inventory.

• Adjusted the orientation of the “Winged Hussar Helmet” to display left to right and right to left based on the direction you are facing.

• Fixed the values of the “Dagger of the Royal Army” item so that it can be used by Assassins of that faction.

• “Mithril Dagger” is shown with its own graphic instead of using the “Bloody Dagger” one.

• The graphic displayed when equipping the "Imperial Worker Armor"; the “Chaos Worker Armor” or “Dwarf Clothes” corresponds to the one shown in the inventory.

• Updated the transition between the following maps: “Drain” (329 and 333); “Southern Banderbill Forest” (68 and 67) and “Swamp” (233 and 229).

• Removed a series of blocks in the following locations: “Catacombs Lvl2” (291; 292 and 293); "Swamp" (233); “Earost Ruins Hideout” (284); "Earost Ruins" (285); "Usurped Island" (100); "Frozen Shores" (352); "Magma Dungeon" (367); "Pitonisa Island" (434); “South East Ullathorpe Forest” (14); “Northwest Ullathorpe Forest” (74); “Banderbill Pier” (61); "Forest" (186); "West Coasts" (10); "High Seas" (458 and 465).