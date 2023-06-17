 Skip to content

False Front update for 17 June 2023

Patch Notes 2.0.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated version prepared for leaving Early Access

General:

  • Player profiles for public and private matches are merged into one profile.
  • Match is fully qualified if playing with other remote players (private or public).
  • Some counters only incremented on fully qualified matches.
  • Match is unqualified if playing only with harmless bots.
  • Extra XP score not given in unqualified match.
  • Support for wide screen and fixed scaling depending on screen sizes
  • Added character 3D view on players in the lobby and moved player-card view to the bottom
  • Added character 3D view in match result podium
  • Added second final kill-cam replay in third person with target zoom
  • Support for path-finding/nav-mesh for NPC and improved NPC AI (possible to use old AI with Classic AI option)
  • Lobbies now searched worldwide instead of Steam default

Gameplay:

  • Added Shotgun weapon SpasDB
  • Added Assault weapon TOMPA
  • Added Machinegun weapon Serpent
  • Added Assault weapon attachments
  • Added Machinegun weapon attachments
  • Added ice, fire and slime grenades
  • Killcam icon option setting changeable during a match
  • Updated and improved sound for weapons
  • Silencer more distinct sound to differ from normal
  • Adjusted hold breath not holding forever and not displaying help text after used
  • Frag grenade countdown cross-air timer
  • Bounce sound for grenade and axe
  • Projectile sound for Noobtube bullet and axe

Sniper mode:

  • Sniper mode allows the use of all primary weapons (converted to bolt action with reload set to 0.8 sec)
  • Support for rotation left/right with keyboard bindings
  • Added sniper mode option for private matches (increase wall bang and make bots not try to take the last score)

Infected:

  • Added infected player pool for public matches
  • Play music for the last player in infected game mode
  • Removed powerups and XP-targets on night maps when playing infected
  • Removed overlay lines for hunted players
  • Default first player in infected is hunted (not zombie)
  • Added NPC zombies in public infected matches on large maps
  • Several more improvements for infected matches

Customize:

  • Added clothes and armor
  • Added face skins
  • Added more gear and skins
  • Added berets prestige 01-10
  • Move the character up/down in customization using the right mouse button

Others:

  • Improved Ambient Occlusion (Extra shadows) and selectable level (Off, Normal, High)
  • Removed flickering while rotating in First-Person
  • Added achievements for the number of matches played
  • Added missing translated texts to languages
  • Added character high-score view for FFA, Team, and Infected.
  • Added randomized bot outfit with gears
  • Fixed Gnomed unlock
  • Fixed Completionist unlock
  • Fixed unlocks for M29 kills was counted from M26
  • Fixed a long list of small problems and a few crashes
  • Fixed host migration when the host lost from the network

Maps:

  • Added two new night maps for infected
  • Updated night maps for infected
  • Updated mini maps for night maps
  • Fixed missing collisions in Bunge
  • Some minor fixes on several maps

False Front Team 2023-06-17

