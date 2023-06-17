Patch Notes 2.0.0

Updated version prepared for leaving Early Access
General:
- Player profiles for public and private matches are merged into one profile.
- Match is fully qualified if playing with other remote players (private or public).
- Some counters only incremented on fully qualified matches.
- Match is unqualified if playing only with harmless bots.
- Extra XP score not given in unqualified match.
- Support for wide screen and fixed scaling depending on screen sizes
- Added character 3D view on players in the lobby and moved player-card view to the bottom
- Added character 3D view in match result podium
- Added second final kill-cam replay in third person with target zoom
- Support for path-finding/nav-mesh for NPC and improved NPC AI (possible to use old AI with Classic AI option)
- Lobbies now searched worldwide instead of Steam default
Gameplay:
- Added Shotgun weapon SpasDB
- Added Assault weapon TOMPA
- Added Machinegun weapon Serpent
- Added Assault weapon attachments
- Added Machinegun weapon attachments
- Added ice, fire and slime grenades
- Killcam icon option setting changeable during a match
- Updated and improved sound for weapons
- Silencer more distinct sound to differ from normal
- Adjusted hold breath not holding forever and not displaying help text after used
- Frag grenade countdown cross-air timer
- Bounce sound for grenade and axe
- Projectile sound for Noobtube bullet and axe
Sniper mode:
- Sniper mode allows the use of all primary weapons (converted to bolt action with reload set to 0.8 sec)
- Support for rotation left/right with keyboard bindings
- Added sniper mode option for private matches (increase wall bang and make bots not try to take the last score)
Infected:
- Added infected player pool for public matches
- Play music for the last player in infected game mode
- Removed powerups and XP-targets on night maps when playing infected
- Removed overlay lines for hunted players
- Default first player in infected is hunted (not zombie)
- Added NPC zombies in public infected matches on large maps
- Several more improvements for infected matches
Customize:
- Added clothes and armor
- Added face skins
- Added more gear and skins
- Added berets prestige 01-10
- Move the character up/down in customization using the right mouse button
Others:
- Improved Ambient Occlusion (Extra shadows) and selectable level (Off, Normal, High)
- Removed flickering while rotating in First-Person
- Added achievements for the number of matches played
- Added missing translated texts to languages
- Added character high-score view for FFA, Team, and Infected.
- Added randomized bot outfit with gears
- Fixed Gnomed unlock
- Fixed Completionist unlock
- Fixed unlocks for M29 kills was counted from M26
- Fixed a long list of small problems and a few crashes
- Fixed host migration when the host lost from the network
Maps:
- Added two new night maps for infected
- Updated night maps for infected
- Updated mini maps for night maps
- Fixed missing collisions in Bunge
- Some minor fixes on several maps
False Front Team 2023-06-17
Changed files in this update