Sincognito Playtest update for 17 June 2023

[0.63.9]

Build 11495983

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Wrath can now grab onto wall and jump a second time. Will be improve later.
  • Major bug fixes.
  • Grants 50 'Stealth' score points for dropping dragged enemy player's body into the water.
  • Voting a player now also points at them.
  • Now drags body backwards instead of forwards.
  • Further Increased shovel & bat item spawn rates again - spawn 1 to 2 extra.
  • Single Player Still In Development.

