- Wrath can now grab onto wall and jump a second time. Will be improve later.
- Major bug fixes.
- Grants 50 'Stealth' score points for dropping dragged enemy player's body into the water.
- Voting a player now also points at them.
- Now drags body backwards instead of forwards.
- Further Increased shovel & bat item spawn rates again - spawn 1 to 2 extra.
- Single Player Still In Development.
Sincognito Playtest update for 17 June 2023
[0.63.9]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2174091 Depot 2174091
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update