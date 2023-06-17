Patch v1.12

Temporary Combat Improvement

As requested, I've made juggling weapons in your inventory and the mine pick a bit easier. This will be reworked an improved later, but for now:

The game will allow you to enter combat mode if you have a weapon in your inventory, or in your hand.

On entering combat mode, the game will either store in inventory or drop everything except a mine pick in your right hand. A mine pick will magically rack itself on the back of the cart.

You will then enter combat mode, with the first weapon in your inventory being placed in your hand.

You cannot access the inventory or interact during combat mode, which should prevent weird item duplication glitches. Just kill dem bugs.

You can cycle through your weapons in combat mode by pressing 'V' or Gamepad Right Trigger. This will eventually be replaced with a better system, but this is a quick fix for now.

On exiting combat mode, the weapon in your hand will be in your inventory.

Bug Fixes

The ore rack no longer continually loads the saved ore data, overwriting whatever you're adding in.

You can no longer sprint in combat mode

Combat mode now shows the correct prompts at the bottom of the screen.

Weapon description texts no longer wrap before they start to overflow into the bast cost area.

Work is still ongoing on converting the quartermaster to an inventory system. It is currently impossible to sell the quartermaster ore. It is possible to buy ore and a mine pick, and to sell weapons you have in shop weapon racks to the banner officer if you need money. I expect this to be resolved tomorrow night.