Patch notes 17 June 2023



I've been working on these leaves for almost a week now. I think they should be working now. Everyone, please let me know if the see-through section is misaligned or stretched or otherwise not working right.

Hopefully now I can get back to all of the other comments you've been leaving to help me with bugs and game balance. Thanks for all of your help! And thanks for playing Septaroad Voyager.

Edit: And I just fixed loot tables. A lot of enemies that were supposed to have loot tables did not have loot tables. Look out for a LOT more loot from human enemies.