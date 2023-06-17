 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

V.R.G. update for 17 June 2023

Update 0.37.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11495870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Episode Mode
  • Fixed problem with intermission screen not displaying.
Horde Mode
  • Sidearms have been added to the weapon deployment.
  • It is now possible to disable weapons, and disabling weapons now reduces the time reduction by 0.1x per weapon.
Weapons
  • Improved problem with punch charges not hitting.
  • Fixed an issue where clicking immediately after a charge attack would immediately complete the charge.
Graphics
  • Many resolution settings have been added for each aspect.
  • Fixed a mistake in the code for supersampling.
  • Fixed a pixel shift problem when checkerboard rendering is turned on and reflections and shadows are turned off.
  • Graphics code has been reorganized.
Other
  • Many bugs were fixed.

Changed files in this update

VRG Windows 64bit Depot 1693091
  • Loading history…
VRG Windows 32bit Depot 1693092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1693093 Depot 1693093
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1693094 Depot 1693094
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link