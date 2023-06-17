Update 0.37.0

Episode Mode
- Fixed problem with intermission screen not displaying.
Horde Mode
- Sidearms have been added to the weapon deployment.
- It is now possible to disable weapons, and disabling weapons now reduces the time reduction by 0.1x per weapon.
Weapons
- Improved problem with punch charges not hitting.
- Fixed an issue where clicking immediately after a charge attack would immediately complete the charge.
Graphics
- Many resolution settings have been added for each aspect.
- Fixed a mistake in the code for supersampling.
- Fixed a pixel shift problem when checkerboard rendering is turned on and reflections and shadows are turned off.
- Graphics code has been reorganized.
Other
- Many bugs were fixed.
Changed files in this update