FIXED - First animation selection fiddled with graphics settings
FIXED - Color preset selection sometimes rested posing
FIXED - Poser button reseted posing, on freshly loaded scene
FIXED - Selecting ""Monochrome"" scene preset broke the posing functionality
CHANGED - Home button sets the camera further away from the feet than before
CHANGED - Added a designated button to stop BG transforming
CHANGED - Welcome screen to Dashboard
ADDED - FPS Counter
ADDED - Update Menu to the Dashboard
Changed files in this update