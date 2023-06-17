Share · View all patches · Build 11495727 · Last edited 17 June 2023 – 12:59:10 UTC by Wendy

FIXED - First animation selection fiddled with graphics settings

FIXED - Color preset selection sometimes rested posing

FIXED - Poser button reseted posing, on freshly loaded scene

FIXED - Selecting ""Monochrome"" scene preset broke the posing functionality

CHANGED - Home button sets the camera further away from the feet than before

CHANGED - Added a designated button to stop BG transforming

CHANGED - Welcome screen to Dashboard

ADDED - FPS Counter

ADDED - Update Menu to the Dashboard