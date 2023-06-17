 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hermit Chronicles update for 17 June 2023

Hot-fix 0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11495696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

  • Increased food storage capacity
  • Inventory capacity increased
  • Fixed bug with food/resources respawn
  • Fixed a bug that prohibited eating berries the next day
  • Increased the number of berries you can eat in one day.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2151791 Depot 2151791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link