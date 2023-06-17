Playtest Patch v0.69c

FIXED: Resolved the issue where the event plan info window on the events menu had scaling issues on certain screen resolutions.

FIXED: Fixed the bug where CCTV wiring audio effects were not playing.

FIXED: Resolved the problem where the decision pop-up showed two different people to decide on instead of one.

FIXED: Addressed the issue where the top inventory info bar was not updating after cold storage inventory usage.

FIXED: Fixed the bug where the research slot showed 0 accounting documents were needed to unlock.

FIXED: Resolved the problem where delivery persons and waste collectors sometimes didn't come for a shift after loading a saved file.

FIXED: Fixed incorrect accounting document icons on the HR menu.

FIXED: Resolved the syncing issue with the document values in the event menu.

FIXED: Fixed the bug where maintenance officers and the CEO played the repair animation while not repairing items.

FIXED: Addressed the problem where the top bar utility info was not immediately syncing if an item was removed by demolishing a wall.

FIXED: Resolved the issue where camera WASD movement was not working if the mouse was on a UI object.

FIXED: Fixed the bug where the maintenance officer repaired the first item after getting a tool instantly.

CHANGED: Employee break room can now be placed in the basement.

CHANGED: After selling a storage item, inventory items in it get stored in other storage items if available.

CHANGED: People are now more likely to use stairs if the floor they want to go to is within a one-floor distance.

CHANGED: Deployed security officers now increase the security of the room they patrol three times more.

CHANGED: CCTV cams now increase the security of the room they are placed in three times more.

CHANGED: Adjusted the research needs values, requiring less money now.

CHANGED: Maintenance officers now prioritize items with more maintenance needs first.

CHANGED: Customers are now more likely to use services other than casinos.

CHANGED: Increased the decoration value of windows and curtains.

CHANGED: Increased the positive moodlet value of spending time in a clean, well-decorated, and well-lit room.

CHANGED: Increased the positive moodlet value of spending time in a tier 2 room.

CHANGED: Decreased the number of documents needed to unlock HR slots and research slots.

CHANGED: Each employee candidate type now requires a different amount of time for searching.

ADDED: Items can now be moved around without the need to sell and rebuy them.

ADDED: No Sweat Game Mode: The player receives bonuses in this mode, starting with more money and documents, but cannot earn any achievements.

ADDED: Starting building selection: Players can choose to start with the CEO's Office, Server Room, and electrical room or not.