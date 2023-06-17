 Skip to content

My Kindergarten Learning Adventure update for 17 June 2023

Black Screen Fix!

My Kindergarten Learning Adventure update for 17 June 2023

Black Screen Fix!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Update, the game has been unpackaged! We recommend reinstalling the game to ensure a good experience! Also, be sure to check out our new site at sprottlearning.com/kids. Lots of free activities for kids, free learning videos and songs, and free materials for parents and teachers!

