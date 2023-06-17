Patch Note v0.3.2

Improved: localization.
Improved: objects icons.
Added: packing/unpacking Cube Companion.
Added: Max FPS limit option in video settings (beware, not stack with vSync).
Added: vessel map and save slots stations previews.
Added: PDA effects ui is clickable. Show info about the effect.
Fixed: doors stuck (possible).
Fixed: Trash Can not fully disintegrate items.
Thanks Cool., Raikurente, Vampire Hunter D for feedback
Steam discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1366650/discussions/
Discord channel: https://discord.com/channels/547324522785669120/548189006890926081
