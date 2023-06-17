Patch Note v0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11495587 · Last edited 17 June 2023 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Improved: localization.

Improved: objects icons.

Added: packing/unpacking Cube Companion.

Added: Max FPS limit option in video settings (beware, not stack with vSync).

Added: vessel map and save slots stations previews.

Added: PDA effects ui is clickable. Show info about the effect.

Fixed: doors stuck (possible).

Fixed: Trash Can not fully disintegrate items.

Thanks Cool., Raikurente, Vampire Hunter D for feedback

Steam discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1366650/discussions/

Discord channel: https://discord.com/channels/547324522785669120/548189006890926081