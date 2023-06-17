Achievements Update

List of all Achievements

A Triplets!

Trigger 3 or more comboes during single turn.

Wheel of Fortune

Reshuffle your deck 15 times.

Radioactivity

Die from radiation.

Your Soul is Mine

Add 10 invasion cards to enemy deck in one game.

Digging a Grave

Trash 5 cards during single turn.

Ouch!

Lose 6 health points during your turn.

Shopaholic

Purchase 5 cards during single turn.

Immortality

Gain 5 health points during single turn.

Impenetrable

Generate 7 armor.

Zen State

Have only 1 card in your whole deck.

Zen-ier State

Have 0 cards in your whole deck.

Ace up Sleeve

Have 9 cards in your hand.

Uniformity

Generate 5 symbols of same kind.

Bankrupcy

Gather 10 debt.

GG

Deal 10 damage during single turn.

Infinite Power

Gather 10 or more energy.

Man of Culture

Build a deck with 50 or more cards.

Forever Young

Reach 30 health points.

Farmer of the Year

Own 3 active Cultivate effects at once.

Hasta la Vista Baby

Destroy card with Recreate keyword.

Minimalism

Build a deck with 5 or less cards.

End of the World

Trash all cards in your shop.

Total Annihilation

Destroy 4 cards in 1 turn.

Double Rainbow

Generate 2 symbols of each kind.

Survivor Changes

The Businessman

-New illustration for The Businessman

-New illustration for the Vadim

-New illustration for the Quick Flip