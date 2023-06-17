Achievements Update

List of all Achievements
A Triplets!
Trigger 3 or more comboes during single turn.
Wheel of Fortune
Reshuffle your deck 15 times.
Radioactivity
Die from radiation.
Your Soul is Mine
Add 10 invasion cards to enemy deck in one game.
Digging a Grave
Trash 5 cards during single turn.
Ouch!
Lose 6 health points during your turn.
Shopaholic
Purchase 5 cards during single turn.
Immortality
Gain 5 health points during single turn.
Impenetrable
Generate 7 armor.
Zen State
Have only 1 card in your whole deck.
Zen-ier State
Have 0 cards in your whole deck.
Ace up Sleeve
Have 9 cards in your hand.
Uniformity
Generate 5 symbols of same kind.
Bankrupcy
Gather 10 debt.
GG
Deal 10 damage during single turn.
Infinite Power
Gather 10 or more energy.
Man of Culture
Build a deck with 50 or more cards.
Forever Young
Reach 30 health points.
Farmer of the Year
Own 3 active Cultivate effects at once.
Hasta la Vista Baby
Destroy card with Recreate keyword.
Minimalism
Build a deck with 5 or less cards.
End of the World
Trash all cards in your shop.
Total Annihilation
Destroy 4 cards in 1 turn.
Double Rainbow
Generate 2 symbols of each kind.
Survivor Changes
The Businessman
-New illustration for The Businessman
-New illustration for the Vadim
-New illustration for the Quick Flip
Changed files in this update