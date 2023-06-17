 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wilford - Deep Underground update for 17 June 2023

Updated intro + achievement working

Share · View all patches · Build 11495523 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The intro has been updated. The sounds and music were just a first draft.

The achievement is also working again. I was not aware it was broken until it was pointed out, so many thanks for that :)

Changed files in this update

Wilford Content Depot 1646051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link