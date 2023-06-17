应各位爸爸要求，我们进行了以下优化：
1.实现挂机功能（如果您想打大胡，建议自己操作，此功能主要为了照顾0基础玩家，AI无法尽善尽美，请见谅~）
2.新增一个超简单的“简单模式”（0基础玩家请使用简单模式配合挂机功能使用）
感谢支持~
