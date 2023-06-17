 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

勾八麻将(J8 Mahjong) update for 17 June 2023

内容持续优化~

Share · View all patches · Build 11495502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

应各位爸爸要求，我们进行了以下优化：

1.实现挂机功能（如果您想打大胡，建议自己操作，此功能主要为了照顾0基础玩家，AI无法尽善尽美，请见谅~）

2.新增一个超简单的“简单模式”（0基础玩家请使用简单模式配合挂机功能使用）

感谢支持~

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2372381 Depot 2372381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link