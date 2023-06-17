 Skip to content

Wolf Souls update for 17 June 2023

17/6 NEW FEATURES , BUG FIXING and BALANCING

Share · View all patches · Build 11495484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

changed BOOST shield duration 0 level + 1 sec, lvl 10 same no change. (upgrades 0,4 old 0,5)
changed NERF spirit (mana regeneration) lvl 0 same value - upgrades (old 0,5, new 0,4)
fixed magic spell is buged after attack and no chance to (roll, attack, change weapon)
fixed after death can open PAUSE MENU - blocked
fixed Advice choose your way is out of row
fixed Castle level - some stones withou texture
fixed so long delay between magic and melee attack
fixed souls are in the ground (souls spawn few centimetreas above dead NPC)
fixed heal advice earlier
created Steam achievements
created change weapon with buttons 12345
created NEW advice in level......
created Show DMG amount recieved and taken

