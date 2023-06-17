17/6 NEW FEATURES , BUG FIXING and BALANCING

changed BOOST shield duration 0 level + 1 sec, lvl 10 same no change. (upgrades 0,4 old 0,5)

changed NERF spirit (mana regeneration) lvl 0 same value - upgrades (old 0,5, new 0,4)

fixed magic spell is buged after attack and no chance to (roll, attack, change weapon)

fixed after death can open PAUSE MENU - blocked

fixed Advice choose your way is out of row

fixed Castle level - some stones withou texture

fixed so long delay between magic and melee attack

fixed souls are in the ground (souls spawn few centimetreas above dead NPC)

fixed heal advice earlier

created Steam achievements

created change weapon with buttons 12345

created NEW advice in level......

created Show DMG amount recieved and taken