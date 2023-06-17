UPDATE 1.0 - Better Scoring System

This update changes the scoring system to be much more dynamic..

Now the score you get for collecting each blue ball is much more based on the speed of the blue ball you catch than yesterdays launch day version of the game.

Also, the more times the ball escapes or bounces off the edge, the less points it will be worth, approximately half every time you miss it before it escapes the screen or bounces off of the edge of the screen.

You'll also notice that your current level magnifies the score for catching blue balls significantly. So now the points you get is mostly based on your current level, how long it takes you to catch the each blue ball, and its current speed when you snag it.

All other scoring (cutting red enemies with your sword or gooping them to slow their speed) has NOT been changed.

..I hope you are enjoying this simple but challenging little game. =)

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS .. (Solo Indie Game Developer)