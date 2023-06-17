- Added enemies up to 95
- Spells no longer target enemies off screen
- Fixed unit classes enlarging that part of the menu and blocking out the tower position
- Slightly moved tower position to the right
- Stone mason now has a .175s cooldown on temporary reinforcement
- Exoborer % reduction increased to 5
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 17 June 2023
0.30.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2139441 Depot 2139441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update