The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 17 June 2023

0.30.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11495360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added enemies up to 95
  • Spells no longer target enemies off screen
  • Fixed unit classes enlarging that part of the menu and blocking out the tower position
  • Slightly moved tower position to the right
  • Stone mason now has a .175s cooldown on temporary reinforcement
  • Exoborer % reduction increased to 5

