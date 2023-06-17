Smelling now works a little different and is a simpler than the previous version.
Now you press smell key to smell the closest creature to you. Pressing the key again will smell the next closest creature to you, and so on. Moving will reset this to smell the closest thing to you again. So if you want to continue to smell new targets, stop moving, then start smelling.
Isles of Pangaea update for 17 June 2023
Update to Smelling
Smelling now works a little different and is a simpler than the previous version.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update