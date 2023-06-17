 Skip to content

Alight in the Dark Playtest update for 17 June 2023

Patch 1.0.0-rc.1 - 17th of June 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11495231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log

The UpgradeWindow close button is now an actual Skip button instead
Skipping an Upgrade no longer cancels all pending Upgrades in special cases where you gain multiple levels from one ExperienceOrb

Added pending upgrades text to UpgradeWindow which displays currently queued level ups when you level more than once in the same frame

Several sections of the game now feature an actual loading screen that has a progress bar
Fixed an issue where entering play-mode would no longer show loading screen

Back button in permanent upgrades now work as intended on gamepad/keyboard

Fixed a bug where Master Hunter did not unlock correctly

  • For people who already got all prestiges, this should unlock automatically once you enter a Map

Added UI graphics for Tornado, Sandworms, Galestone and Usine Hood

Increased size of EnemyEncyclopedia base window
Scaled up Enemy and Equipment encyclopedias by 50%
Reduced unnecessary parts of encyclopedia progress texts

Enemy Encyclopedia Prestige stars now show up as X / 20 indicating that Max Prestige is 20

Blade Storm now spawns significantly less blood particles

Added new call-to-action discord art in menu

Souls, Kills, Experience and Total Experience now updates on an interval of 1 second, rather than "per event", this was causing unexpected performance spikes

Added comma separation to menu soul counter
Added comma separation to some texts in Enemy Encyclopedia and in-game Encyclopedia display
Added comma separation to in-game texts:

  • Souls
  • Kills
  • Experience
  • Total Experience
  • Experience to Level

Equipment Encyclopedia tooltips no longer show +1 level
Equipment Encyclopedia tooltips now show their slot type

