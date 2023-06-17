Massive Update - Getting Ready To Leave Early Access

Major Changes (rated by importance, not neccessarily volume of work)

-reworked the entire crystal forest to merge small maps into larger ones and redesign visuals

-fixed a crash to desktop that appears in the northern forest

-fixed issue in swamp where exit would take you to wrong map - getting you stuck in a wall.

-added new wasp enemies

-added new hive enemies

-added new larva enemies

-created system to implement load screen visuals for maps that genuinly do take a long time to load

-added mail boxes upgrade to item depot

-reworked the fight club: challenge enemies on screen indicated by icons rather than being given them invisibly through a list

-new fight club enemies

-new fight club prize

-old fight club boss fight/story scene removed

-added library interior

-added info board to town center (only half implimented though)

-added story line associated with wasp enemies and new bee hive NPCs

-added new citezens and jobs/stories associated with them

-designed new ladder system (very proud of it)

(ladder as in the object you use to climb up and down walls with, not a ranked system)

-cleaned up hovering icons

-added new facial expressions for Mirai

-completely rewrote the the shovel tool and added 2 new systems on top. You can now dig ANYWHERE.

-added a chest to crash site beach

-added new note collection system

-replaced construction signs with stepping pads (which I now use all over the game)

-first save slot is now labeled as "auto" to indicate it is an autosave slot

-added propper battleback for Island Spine region

-reworked some dialogue for the opening incubator scene

-made some changes to the way items on the ground check for free inventory space (still need to visit this further)

-added new flash back cut scene about tobys grandfather

-added a new music system that collects songs you've encountered during the game and lets you listen to them

-added new way to get the seed bag, and introduced new item called "exotic seed bag" which is not a tool but more like randomized loot

-balanced the stats of Mirai's thunder ability

-balanced the attack power of jumptah at lvl 1 and 2

-balanced the mana regen of druid berries

-fixed a bug where health potions sometimes miss

-fixed issue in the sky temple where the screen and sound effect would flash every time you moved the tile

-fixed issue in sky temple where the one laser wouldn't disappear properly

-reworked the dialogue on Allouen to make it more cohesive with the current vibe of the game now that his character is more fleshed out

-fixed an issue where you could freeze the game during a conversation with the forest marl

-replaced the placeholder graphic for Toby's grandfather with the permenant one.

-finally fixed it so that if your inventory is full, you won't lose logs you chop, you simply won't be able to chop them at all.

-added digging animation to favor coin, instead of having them just disappear from the ground

-added snake npc to the level 1 alchemy shop instead of making you wait until level 2

-made it so random item spawns rarely show up behind objects like trees which obscure their view

-added new dialogue to alchemy shop that gives the player more guidance to go out and get the cauldron from the marl

-increased peloo's attack damage at all levels and increased his crit chance by 10%

-added "box of nails" which is now a crafting requirement for building upgrades and can be found in various places on the island

-added "bag of rocks"

-added "bundle of planks"

-temporarily disabled use of the mouse to guage user feed back on not having it

-disabled f12 button (testing to see if this crashes anyones game)

Minor Changes

-changed the way in which you initiate the scene where kira is spying on you

-fixed issue where Dairus would disappear when spoken to.

-fixed issue where Dairus didn't say anything if approached after main story played out.

-fixed issue where you couldn't use rear entrance of tool shed

-added level 2 blacksmith

-added level 2 tool shed

-fixed bug where Harbos in town shifted a tile over every time you saw him for the first time each day

-optimized some map load times

-set icons to "on" by default

-food indicator now accurately shows at the start of the game

-added red color to all instances of the word "Shattered" referring to enemies

-reduced font size of text window and decreased padding. Looks much more modern and word wrapper now fits more text per chat window

-reworked the way the "mysterious floor food" cut scene is triggered

-removed a weird white pixel that was appearing on jumptah's battler

-changed the faces toby makes while exploring the alchemy shop for the first time.

-added warning to potion making that blocks you from trying to make potions if your bag is full. Once you are in the scene however, you are still able to lose potions. (I will build a better version of this later where maybe potions get sent to storage if your bag is full.)

-made the ambush marls (the plate of food) fade away after defeating instead of abruptly disappearing

-improved Betathans skill animations

-changed the way padu is added to your village

-added decoration to the blacksmith table such as a saw that adds some explination as to how you are making wooden planks from logs

Misc

-added teleporter to Island spines last patch but forgot to mention it.