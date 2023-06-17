The hills are alive

Greetings fellow Xon,

Here is a small update, summer is hot and I have been outside with the kiddo, so progress has been suffering a bit, sorry.

I was not really happy with how the different terrain types distinguished themselves from each other, so we added horizon backgrounds, its very simple, but does a lot to make each terrain feel more distinct.

Also! I added Pause / Unpause functionality, when playing solo this will happen automatically when in menus or when picking a power. The implementation is a bit hacky, since it wasn't a part of the core concept and therefore not part of the architecture, so please report any weird bugs that might result from the implementation.

We also added a vessel for the Moon aspect, Wilbur was giving me a lot of grief over this one and it missing was honestly just an oversight on my part. It came out rather well I think - so for all you Dreaming Moons out there, this one is for you.

Have fun and be excellent!