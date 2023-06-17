 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

maboroshi caravan update for 17 June 2023

Ver. 0.2.15 Available

Share · View all patches · Build 11495123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.15 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

  • Opened a General Shop
  • Added the function of grouping members
  • Fixed minor bugs

■Opened a General Shop
Implemented from the requests I received.
You can buy EXPANSIONS etc. from Higher-existence friends(?). The prices are also high.

■Added the function of grouping members
Implemented based on requests received
Members can now be assigned labels (●▲◆■).
When a label is set, batch heal and batch liberate can be carried out with the member narrowed down.

Please continue to observe the caravan.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2159671 Depot 2159671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link