Ver. 0.2.15 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.15 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

Opened a General Shop

Added the function of grouping members

Fixed minor bugs

Implemented from the requests I received.

You can buy EXPANSIONS etc. from Higher-existence friends(?). The prices are also high.

Implemented based on requests received

Members can now be assigned labels (●▲◆■).

When a label is set, batch heal and batch liberate can be carried out with the member narrowed down.

Please continue to observe the caravan.