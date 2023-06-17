Ver. 0.2.15 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.15 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.
- Opened a General Shop
- Added the function of grouping members
- Fixed minor bugs
■Opened a General Shop
Implemented from the requests I received.
You can buy EXPANSIONS etc. from Higher-existence friends(?). The prices are also high.
■Added the function of grouping members
Implemented based on requests received
Members can now be assigned labels (●▲◆■).
When a label is set, batch heal and batch liberate can be carried out with the member narrowed down.
Please continue to observe the caravan.
Changed files in this update