Vitamins update for 17 June 2023

0.9.6 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BugFix

Fixed an issue where iTunes couldn't be detected in some cases.

This bug was triggered by priority use of IPv6 in local network, while iTunes only support IPv4.

