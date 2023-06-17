 Skip to content

SimpleTD update for 17 June 2023

Better Game Play

Build 11495040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Add Mirror Apply To Add Mirror State
2.Gear Add To Sort Of Strengthen
3.Gear Can Apply To Full Intervalmax Unit
4.When Exp Display Is Off No Level Up Toast

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2442831 Depot 2442831
  • Loading history…
