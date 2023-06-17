1.Add Mirror Apply To Add Mirror State
2.Gear Add To Sort Of Strengthen
3.Gear Can Apply To Full Intervalmax Unit
4.When Exp Display Is Off No Level Up Toast
SimpleTD update for 17 June 2023
Better Game Play
Patchnotes via Steam Community
