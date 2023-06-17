Rocket Assault: Black City - FrostBite Update

Get ready to experience the thrill of icy tracks that will push your driving skills to the absolute limit. Brace yourself for the ultimate challenge as you navigate through treacherous frozen terrain and master the art of handling your car on slippery ice.

In this exciting update, we have meticulously designed a series of new ice tracks that will test your reflexes, precision, and ability to adapt to ever-changing conditions. Feel the rush of adrenaline as you slide through icy corners, maneuvering your vehicle with finesse to maintain control and stay ahead of the competition.

So, gear up, tighten your seatbelt, and get ready to conquer the icy tracks in this exhilarating update. It's time to unleash your inner racing champion and show the world what you're made of. Are you ready to embrace the challenge of the frozen roads? Let the race begin!