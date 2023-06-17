Updated on June 17 to modify the difficulty curve

To all warriors:

[Story of Infinity:Xia] will be updated on steam on June 17, 2023 ,this update content related updates.

We sincerely appreciate the timely feedback from the players who support us.

Adjusted the overall difficulty curve of the game, Low difficulty games are easier to beat. Corrected some descriptions and errors in the copy.

The above content can help you to explore adventure, We wish you a happy trip! Thank you for your support.

YOUGU Studio

06.17.2023