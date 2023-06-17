 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

无限之书：侠之章 Story Of Infinity: Xia update for 17 June 2023

Updated on June 17 to modify the difficulty curve

Share · View all patches · Build 11494965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To all warriors:

[Story of Infinity:Xia] will be updated on steam on June 17, 2023 ,this update content related updates.
We sincerely appreciate the timely feedback from the players who support us.

  1. Adjusted the overall difficulty curve of the game, Low difficulty games are easier to beat.
  2. Corrected some descriptions and errors in the copy.

The above content can help you to explore adventure, We wish you a happy trip! Thank you for your support.

YOUGU Studio
06.17.2023

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2393901 Depot 2393901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link