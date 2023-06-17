Updated on June 17 to modify the difficulty curve

To all warriors:
[Story of Infinity:Xia] will be updated on steam on June 17, 2023 ,this update content related updates.
We sincerely appreciate the timely feedback from the players who support us.
- Adjusted the overall difficulty curve of the game, Low difficulty games are easier to beat.
- Corrected some descriptions and errors in the copy.
The above content can help you to explore adventure, We wish you a happy trip! Thank you for your support.
YOUGU Studio
06.17.2023
Changed files in this update